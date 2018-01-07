Trump, Macron discuss North Korea, Iran - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday, the White House said on Sunday, and Trump provided Macron with an update on developments on the Korean Peninsula and the two discussed demonstrations in Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump, next to Macron's wife Brigitte Macron (L) and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump during the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool

The White House said the conversation was intended “to underscore” U.S., South Korean and international resolve to achieve the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

“The Presidents also agreed that the widespread demonstrations in Iran were a sign of the Iranian regime’s failure to serve its people’s needs by instead diverting the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism and militancy abroad,” the White House said in a statement.