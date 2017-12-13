FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestine's Abbas says U.S. Jerusalem decision 'greatest crime'
December 13, 2017 / 9:23 AM / a day ago

Palestine's Abbas says U.S. Jerusalem decision 'greatest crime'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday, the Trump administration’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was the “greatest crime” and a flagrant violation of international law.

“Jerusalem is and always will be the capital of Palestine,” he told an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders in Turkey. He said the United States was giving away Jerusalem as if it were an American city.

“It crosses all the red lines,” he said.

Abbas said it was unacceptable for the United States to have a role in the Middle East peace process because it was biased in favour of Israel.

Reporting by John Davison and Nadine Awadalla; writing by Patrick Markey

