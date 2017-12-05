FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a day ago

Arab League says U.S. should not take measures that alter Jerusalem status - MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday that the United States should not take any measures that would alter Jerusalem’s legal and political status, Egypt’s state news agency MENA reported.

A general view of the Arab League delegates meeting to discuss possible move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, in Cairo, Egypt December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

He said the possible move of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem or recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital -- reportedly being considered by President Donald Trump -- would be a “dangerous measure that would have repercussions” across the region.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
