FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain urges U.S. to come forward with Mideast peace plan
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in a day

Britain urges U.S. to come forward with Mideast peace plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on the United States on Wednesday to present its proposal to revive the Middle East peace process “as a matter of priority.”

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at NATO, Johnson said the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Israel “makes it more important than ever that the long-awaited American proposals on the Middle East peace process are now brought forward,” he said.

“That should happen as a matter of priority,” he said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Eiditing by Alissa de Carbonnel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.