British foreign secretary 'concerned' about planned U.S. recognition of Jerusalem
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 8:22 AM / in a day

British foreign secretary 'concerned' about planned U.S. recognition of Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he was concerned about reports that U.S. President Donald Trump’s would recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends an interview ahead of the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

“Lets wait and see what the president says exactly. But, you know, we view the reports that we have heard with concern because we think that Jerusalem obviously should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians,” he told reporters in Brussels.

Senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday that Trump will recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday and set in motion the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to the city.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
