May urges Trump to bring forward proposals on Middle East peace
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 6:09 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

May urges Trump to bring forward proposals on Middle East peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May urged Donald Trump to bring forward proposals on achieving peace in the Middle East after the U.S. president recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

May spoke to Trump by telephone on Tuesday.

“They discussed the different positions we took on the recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, and agreed on the importance of the US bringing forward new proposals for peace and the international community supporting these efforts,” a spokesman for May said.

“The Prime Minister updated the President on the recent good progress of the Brexit negotiations, and the President set out the progress he had made on his economic agenda,” May’s spokesman said.

“They agreed on the importance of a swift post-Brexit bilateral trade deal,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
