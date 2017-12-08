Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes over Trump's Jerusalem move

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man on Friday near the Gaza border in clashes over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli military said hundreds of Palestinians were rolling burning tyres and throwing rocks at soldiers across the border. “During the riots IDF soldiers fired selectively towards two main instigators and hits were confirmed,” the army statement said.
Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Janet Lawrence