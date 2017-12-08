FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes over Trump's Jerusalem move
December 8, 2017

Palestinian killed in Gaza clashes over Trump's Jerusalem move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man on Friday near the Gaza border in clashes over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military said hundreds of Palestinians were rolling burning tyres and throwing rocks at soldiers across the border. “During the riots IDF soldiers fired selectively towards two main instigators and hits were confirmed,” the army statement said.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
