Egyptian Muslim leader rejects meeting with Pence over Jerusalem - statement
December 8, 2017 / 3:49 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Egyptian Muslim leader rejects meeting with Pence over Jerusalem - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - One of Egypt’s top Muslim leaders, the Imam of Al Azhar mosque, rejected a meeting requested by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in protest against a U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Al Azhar said in a statement on Friday.

Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb leaves Al Rawdah mosque during the first Friday prayer after the attack in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt, December 1, 2017. Picture taken December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb had rejected a request from the United States for Pence to meet him on Dec. 20 at Al Azhar saying President Donald Trump must reverse his decision on Jerusalem.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, writing by John Davison; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
