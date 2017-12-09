UAE's Gargash says Trump's decision on Jerusalem is 'gift to radicalism'

MANAMA (Reuters) - A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a boon to extremists.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash, speaks at an event at Chatham House in London, Britain July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

“These issues are a gift to radicalism. Radicals and extremists will use that to fan the language of hate,” said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, speaking at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.