ATHENS (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s “unfortunate” decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was “trampling on international laws”.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a press conference following their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Erdogan speaking in Athens after talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, also said Turkey wanted to see a lasting solution on the island of Cyprus, but said Greek Cypriots were avoiding talks.