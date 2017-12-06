France's Macron regrets Trump's 'unilateral' Jerusalem decision

ALGIERS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he did not support U.S. President Donald Trump’s “unilateral” decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and called for calm across the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference at the Elysee Palace following a meeting in Paris, France, December 2017. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

“This decision is a regrettable decision that France does not approve of and goes against international law and all the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council,” Macron told reporters at a news conference in Algiers.

Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy on Wednesday and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and said he would move the embassy to the city, despite warnings from around the world that the gesture further drives a wedge between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The status of Jerusalem is a question of international security that concerns the entire international community. The status of Jerusalem must be determined by Israelis and Palestinians in the framework of negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said.

Macron, who has developed a good working relationship with Trump since taking office in May, spoke to the U.S. leader earlier this week to try to convince him to change his mind.

“France and Europe are attached to a two-state solution - Israel and Palestine - leaving side by side in peace and security within recognised international borders with Jerusalem the capital of both states,” he said, adding that Paris was ready to work with partners to find a solution.

He called for calm.

“For now, I urge for calm and for everyone to be responsible. We must avoid at all costs avoid violence and foster dialogue,” he said.