At least 25 wounded in Israeli retaliation strikes in Gaza
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 8:03 PM / a day ago

At least 25 wounded in Israeli retaliation strikes in Gaza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Israel’s military said its aircraft bombed militant targets in Gaza on Friday and the Palestinian Health Ministry said at least 25 people were wounded in the strikes, including six children.

The Israeli military said it had carried out the strikes on a militant training camp and on a weapons depot in response to rockets fired earlier from Gaza at Israeli towns. Witnesses said most of the wounded were residents of a building near the camp.

At least one Palestinian was killed in clashes with Israeli troops earlier on Friday and dozens wounded in “day of rage” protests against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
