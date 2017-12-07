FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
On Trump's Jerusalem move, Merkel says Germany sticking to U.N. resolutions
December 7, 2017 / 4:17 PM / a day ago

On Trump's Jerusalem move, Merkel says Germany sticking to U.N. resolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany would stand by U.N. resolutions on the Israel-Palestinian conflict after U.S. President Donald Trump decided to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“We’re sticking to the relevant U.N. resolutions - they make clear that the status of Jerusalem needs to be negotiated as part of negotiations on a two-state solution for Israel and that’s why we want this process to be revived,” she said.

On Wednesday Merkel had already said Germany does not support the Trump administration’s decision.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

