Hungary not planning to move Israeli embassy to Jerusalem - PM
December 11, 2017 / 4:02 PM / a day ago

Hungary not planning to move Israeli embassy to Jerusalem - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is not planning to move its Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday, adding that the government’s Middle East policy was unchanged.

File photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures after a speech in front of the House of Terror during the celebrations of 61th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, in Budapest, Hungary, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

“This (option) has not come up,” Orban told reporters in response to a question in parliament according to an audio recording of his remarks published on the website of private broadcaster HirTV.

“Hungary sees no reason to change its Middle East policy,” Orban said. “We will continue with the balanced politics we have been pursuing.” He did not elaborate.

On Friday Hungary blocked a statement planned by all EU 28 governments in response to Trump’s announcement and the Foreign Ministry said Hungary was in favour of a negotiated solution in the Middle East.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
