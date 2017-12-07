Indonesia condemns U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Bogor, INDONESIA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, onThursday condemned the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

“Indonesia strongly condemns the United States’ unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the U.S. to reconsider the decision,” Widodo told a news conference.

“This can rock global security and stability,” he said.