Iran 'seriously condemns' U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem - state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran “seriously condemns” the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, the Islamic Republic said Wednesday in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried by state media.

The move by the U.S. violates international resolutions, the statement said.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier in the day that the United States is trying to destabilise the region and start a war to protect Israel’s security.