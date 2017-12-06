FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran 'seriously condemns' U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem - state media
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 7:13 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Iran 'seriously condemns' U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem - state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Iran “seriously condemns” the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, the Islamic Republic said Wednesday in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried by state media.

The move by the U.S. violates international resolutions, the statement said.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said earlier in the day that the United States is trying to destabilise the region and start a war to protect Israel’s security.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Toby Chopra

