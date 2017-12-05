FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq opposed to possible Trump decision to move U.S. embassy to Jerusalem - PM
December 5, 2017 / 3:30 PM / a day ago

Iraq opposed to possible Trump decision to move U.S. embassy to Jerusalem - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday that his government is opposed to U.S. President Donald Trump possibly moving the United States embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and warned of such a decision’s ramifications.

Abadi’s comments at a weekly news conference joined a mounting chorus of voices saying the move would unleash turmoil. A senior U.S. official told Reuters last week that Trump was also likely to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The European Union, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the Arab League all warned any such declaration would have repercussions across the region.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Maher Chamytelli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
