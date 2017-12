LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was “not helpful” and that the world would like to see some serious announcements from President Donald Trump on how to resolve Middle Eastern issues.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends an interview ahead of the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago