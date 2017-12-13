Jordan's King rejects change in status of Jerusalem, its holy sites

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday rejected any attempt to change the status of Jerusalem or its holy sites, and said peace would not come to the region without a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“All violence... is a result of a failure to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue,” he told an emergency summit of Muslim leaders in Turkey.

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Amman particularly sensitive to any changes of status after the Trump’s administration’s decision to recognise it as Israel’s capital.