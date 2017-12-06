FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lebanese president says Trump decision threatens stability
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 7:38 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Lebanese president says Trump decision threatens stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s Jerusalem decision was dangerous and threatened the credibility of the United States as a broker of the peace process in the region.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun speaks during a meeting in Rome, Italy, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

He said the decision had put back the peace process by decades, and had threatened regional stability and perhaps global stability.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Twitter that Lebanon rejected the decision and had the utmost solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, will speak on Thursday about the issue of Jerusalem, the Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar TV station reported.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
