Malaysian PM Najib Muslims to strongly oppose Jerusalem as Israel's capital
December 7, 2017 / 3:48 AM / 2 days ago

Malaysian PM Najib Muslims to strongly oppose Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called on Muslims everywhere to strongly oppose any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives to inspect an honour guard during the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a move that was condemned by the Muslim countries across the world.

“I call on all Muslims across the world to let your voices be heard, make it clear that we strongly oppose any recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital for all time,” Najib said in his speech at an annual gathering of the ruling party in Kuala Lumpur.

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

