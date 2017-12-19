FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, UK's May talk Middle East peace - White House
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 7:55 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Trump, UK's May talk Middle East peace - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May talked about ways to move towards peace in the Middle East in a phone call on Tuesday, the White House said.

“The president and Prime Minister discussed next steps in forging peace in the Middle East,” the White House said in a brief statement that made no mention of Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “Both leaders also emphasized the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.”

Trump also congratulated May on the decision by European Union leaders to move to the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, the White House said.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

