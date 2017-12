BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not support the Trump administration’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the 5th African Union - European Union (AU-EU) summit in Abidjan, Ivory Coast November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

“The German government does not support this position, because the status of Jerusalem is to be resolved in the framework of a two-state solution,” she was quoted as saying in a tweet by the government spokesman.