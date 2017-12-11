Merkel says Germany must fight anti-Semitic acts with full force

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said her conservative party unanimously condemned anti-Semitic acts such as burning of Israeli flags and said the government should use all instruments at its disposal to combat such incidents.
“We condemn all kinds of anti-Semitism and xenophobia, and no disagreements, not even over the status of Jerusalem, justify such actions,” Merkel told journalists after a meeting of the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
Police reported the burning of Israeli flags and use of anti-Semitic slogans at protest rallies in Berlin and other cities over the weekend after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Maria Sheahan