JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military said it was reinforcing troops deployed in the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Palestinians protested against the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by ‪Vice President Mike Pence‬, delivers remarks recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Several new army battalions would be deployed and other forces put on standby, a military statement said, calling the measures “part of the IDF’s (Israel Defence Forces) readiness for possible developments”.