Pro-Iran Iraqi militia says Jerusalem decision could make U.S. troops a target

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A prominent Iraqi militia backed by Iran, Harakat Hezbollah al- Nujaba, said on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital could become a “legitimate reason” to attack U.S. forces in Iraq.

“Trump’s stupid decision ... will be the big spark for removing this entity (Israel) from the body of the Islamic nation, and a legitimate reason to target American forces,” the group’s leader Akram al-Kaabi said in a statement.