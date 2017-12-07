FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hezbollah urges new Palestinian uprising, escalation of 'resistance'
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 5:15 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Hezbollah urges new Palestinian uprising, escalation of 'resistance'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The powerful Lebanese group Hezbollah said on Thursday it supported calls for a new Palestinian uprising in response to the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and urged support for “resistance” against the move.

FILE PHOTO: A man watches Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as he speaks on television in Beirut, Lebanon November 20, 2017.REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi/File Photo

“We support the call for a new Palestinian intifada (uprising) and escalating the resistance which is the biggest, most important and gravest response to the American decision,” Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in a televised speech.

Writing by Beirut bureau; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
