Man with Palestinian flag smashes Jewish restaurant windows in Dutch capital

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man with a Palestinian flag yelling “God is great” was detained by police in the Netherlands on Thursday after smashing the windows of a kosher Jewish restaurant in Amsterdam.

The violent outburst came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a decision that reversed decades of U.S. foreign policy, angered much of the Muslim world and was widely rejected by Western leaders.

The assailant, who was wearing a black-and-white-checkered head scarf, smashed several windows of the restaurant HaCarmel before he was pushed to the ground and hand-cuffed by police, a video of the incident posted on local media websites showed.

“We are disgusted,” the Organization of Jewish Communities in The Netherlands said in a statement. The attack was “an act of revenge, meant to instil fear, and is no less than an act of terror.”