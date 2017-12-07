FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man with Palestinian flag smashes Jewish restaurant windows in Dutch capital
December 7, 2017 / 1:03 PM / a day ago

Man with Palestinian flag smashes Jewish restaurant windows in Dutch capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A man with a Palestinian flag yelling “God is great” was detained by police in the Netherlands on Thursday after smashing the windows of a kosher Jewish restaurant in Amsterdam.

The violent outburst came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a decision that reversed decades of U.S. foreign policy, angered much of the Muslim world and was widely rejected by Western leaders.

The assailant, who was wearing a black-and-white-checkered head scarf, smashed several windows of the restaurant HaCarmel before he was pushed to the ground and hand-cuffed by police, a video of the incident posted on local media websites showed.

“We are disgusted,” the Organization of Jewish Communities in The Netherlands said in a statement. The attack was “an act of revenge, meant to instil fear, and is no less than an act of terror.”

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Larry King

