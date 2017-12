WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is long overdue.

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan (L) and Defense Secretary James Mattis (R), speaks to reporters before he holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I think it’s long overdue. Many presidents have said they want to do something and they didn’t do it,” he said in a Cabinet meeting ahead of his midday speech on Israel.