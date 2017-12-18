FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinians to call for emergency meeting of U.N. General Assembly
#World News
December 18, 2017 / 7:10 PM / Updated a day ago

Palestinians to call for emergency meeting of U.N. General Assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - The Palestinian Foreign Minister said on Monday the Palestinians will call for an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly after the U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for the withdrawal of its declaration that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki attends the Arab Foreign Ministers extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Jerusalem, in Cairo, Egypt July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy on Dec. 6 and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperilling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies alike.

“We are moving within 48 hours ... to call for an emergency meeting of the General Assembly,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in Ramallah. He said the international community would “consider the decision by president Trump as null and void.”

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
