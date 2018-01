WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday the United States may withhold payments to Palestinians because they are “no longer willing to talk peace.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House for a visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC, U.S., December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

He said Washington gives Palestinians “HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel.”