FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House - Unfortunate that Palestinians declined meeting with Pence
Sections
Featured
UK consumers cut spending in run-up to Christmas
Economy
UK consumers cut spending in run-up to Christmas
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures surge 21 percent on debut
Markets
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures surge 21 percent on debut
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 10, 2017 / 7:33 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

White House - Unfortunate that Palestinians declined meeting with Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday it was “unfortunate” that Palestinians were declining to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during an upcoming trip to the region in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“It’s unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region, but the administration remains undeterred in its efforts to help achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinians and our peace team remains hard at work putting together a plan,” said Jarrod Agen, a deputy chief of staff and spokesman for Pence.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.