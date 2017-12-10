White House - Unfortunate that Palestinians declined meeting with Pence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - The White House said on Sunday it was “unfortunate” that Palestinians were declining to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during an upcoming trip to the region in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
“It’s unfortunate that the Palestinian Authority is walking away again from an opportunity to discuss the future of the region, but the administration remains undeterred in its efforts to help achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinians and our peace team remains hard at work putting together a plan,” said Jarrod Agen, a deputy chief of staff and spokesman for Pence.
