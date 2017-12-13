FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran calls on Muslim nations to step up efforts against Trump's Jerusalem decision
December 13, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

Iran calls on Muslim nations to step up efforts against Trump's Jerusalem decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday all Muslim nations should work together to defend the rights of Palestinians against Donald Trump’s decision last week to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Speaking in an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Rouhani said the Muslim countries should resolve their internal disputes through dialogue and called for unity against Israel. Rouhani said Israel had planted seeds of tension in the crisis-hit region.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

