MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will criticise U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in the United Nations Security Council, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gennady Gatilov addresses the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse