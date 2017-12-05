Russia's Putin tells Palestinians' Abbas he supports talks on Jerusalem - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday to tell him Moscow backs a resumption of talks between Israel and Palestinian authorities, including on the status of Jerusalem, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

No other details on the issue were provided.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump told Abbas that he intends to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem amid a growing outcry across the Middle East against any unilateral U.S. decision on the ancient city.