Israeli siren app says rockets fired at Israel near Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli siren phone application sounded that rockets were fired at Israel at various locations near the Gaza Strip on Thursday but there was no initial confirmation of any hits in Israel, the military said.
The siren warning sounded on a day of heightened tensions following protests in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in which Palestinians protested at U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that he was recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city.
Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams