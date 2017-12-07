Thousands of Tunisians protest against Trump's Jerusalem decision

TUNIS (Reuters) - Thousands of Tunisians protested in several cities on Thursday against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the U.S. Embassy there, residents said.

Protesters burns a U.S. flag during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Labour unions and other groups have called for even bigger protests in the capital Tunis and other cities in the North African country after Friday prayers.

Thursday’s demonstrations went peacefully with several hundreds alone gathering in central Tunis, holding up Palestinian flags and banners, residents said. Protesters burnt a U.S. flag and others stepped on images of Israeli flags.

Tunisia’s President Beji Caid Essebsi sent a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemning the U.S. decision, saying it undermined Palestinian rights, officials said.