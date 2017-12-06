FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tunisian labour union says Jerusalem decision a 'declaration of war', calls for protests
December 6, 2017 / 7:51 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Tunisian labour union says Jerusalem decision a 'declaration of war', calls for protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia’s powerful labour union UGTT said U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the U.S. embassy to the city was a declaration of war, a statement said on Wednesday.

“We call...for mass protests,” the labour union said in a statement.

Tunisia’s foreign ministry said in a separate statement Trump’s move “seriously threatens to undermine the foundations of the (Israeli-Palestinian) peace process.”

Reporting by Tarek Amara and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Toby Chopra

