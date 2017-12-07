FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, Erdogan voice "serious concern" over Trump's Jerusalem stance
December 7, 2017 / 5:54 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Putin, Erdogan voice "serious concern" over Trump's Jerusalem stance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Thursday and expressed serious concern about Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan attend a news conference after the talks in Sochi, Russia November 13, 2017. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

“Both sides expressed serious concern in connection with the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the announcement of plans to transfer the American embassy there from Tel Aviv. Such steps can cancel out prospects for a Middle East peace process,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“They noted that a further escalation of tension in the region cannot be allowed. The efforts of the international community should be directed to facilitating a renewal of Palestinian-Israeli negotiations with the aim of seeking compromise solutions to all the problems, including the question of Jerusalem’s status.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperilling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

