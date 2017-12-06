FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey condemns U.S. move on Jerusalem as 'irresponsible'
Sections
Featured
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Exclusive
the road to brexit
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 6, 2017 / 7:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Turkey condemns U.S. move on Jerusalem as 'irresponsible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned a decision by the United States to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as “irresponsible” and called on Washington to reconsider the move.

Several hundred protesters gathered outside the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said. The protest was largely peaceful, although some of the demonstrators threw coins and other objects at the consulate.

“We condemn the irresponsible statement of the U.S. administration... declaring that it recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and it will be moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We call upon the US Administration to reconsider this faulty decision which may result in highly negative outcomes and to avoid uncalculated steps that will harm the multicultural identity and historical status of Jerusalem,” it said.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Mehmet Emin Caliskan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.