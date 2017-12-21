FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says expects U.S. to rescind Jerusalem decision after U.N. vote
#World News
December 21, 2017 / 6:58 PM / 4 days ago

Turkey's Erdogan says expects U.S. to rescind Jerusalem decision after U.N. vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he expected U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to rescind without delay its “unfortunate decision” to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In comments on Twitter, Erdogan said he welcomed the “overwhelming support” for the resolution in the United Nations General Assembly, where more than 100 countries voted in favour of calling for the United States to reverse its decision.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
