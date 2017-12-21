Over 100 countries defy Trump, vote for Jerusalem U.N. resolution

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - More than 100 countries defied President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that voted in favour. His warning did appear to have some impact with nine countries voting against the resolution and 35 abstaining. A total of 128 countries voted for the resolution.