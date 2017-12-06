FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia to seek U.N. Security Council meeting on Jerusalem status
December 6, 2017 / 3:38 PM / in 18 hours

Bolivia to seek U.N. Security Council meeting on Jerusalem status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bolivia plans to ask for a public meeting of the United Nations Security Council after U.S. President Donald Trump announces on Wednesday that the United States recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there. 

Bolivian U.N. Ambassador Sacha Sergio Llorentty Soliz said it would be a “reckless and a dangerous decision that goes against international law, the resolutions of the Security Council, it also weakens any effort for peace in the region and also upsets the whole region.”

A meeting of the 15-member council cannot be scheduled until Bolivia formally requests one. It was not immediately clear when such a meeting could be held. 

Reporting by Michelle Nicholas; Editing by Doina Chiacu

