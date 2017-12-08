Palestinian negotiator says 'no talking' with U.S. until Trump reverses Jerusalem decision - Al Jazeera

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat told Al Jazeera TV on Friday that the Palestinians will not talk to the United States until President Donald Trump has reversed his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the channel reported.

FILE PHOTO - Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat speaks during a joint news conference with Foreign Ministers of Jordan Ayman Safadi, and Egypt Sameh Shoukry in Amman, Jordan May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Erekat also said the Palestinian leadership was considering all options in response to Trump’s announcement, the channel reported in a newsflash, without giving further details.