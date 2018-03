WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will travel to the Summit of the Americas in Peru and then visit Colombia in April, the White House announced on Saturday.

It will be Trump’s first visit to Latin America. He will meet with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, the White House said.