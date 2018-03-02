Trump, Merkel and Macron concerned about Putin's nuclear comments - White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke in separate phone calls on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders“shared their serious concerns” over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments on his country’s nuclear weapons, the White House said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on an electronic screen during his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Trump also discussed the civil war in Syria with Macron and Merkel and they agreed the Syrian government, Iran and Russia should implement an immediate ceasefire, the White House statement said.