January 11, 2018 / 9:25 PM / a day ago

Trump tells France's Macron Iran must stop 'destabilising activity'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, underscored that Iran “must stop its destabilising activity in the region,” the White House said.

Trump faces a Friday deadline on whether to waive sanctions on Iran or likely kill a nuclear agreement with Tehran by reimposing sanctions. Macron and the leaders of Britain and Germany on Thursday urged Trump to uphold the nuclear deal.

Trump and Macron agreed in the call to continue to apply pressure on North Korea “until it returns to the path of denuclearization,” the White House statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

