#World News
January 12, 2018 / 11:44 AM / a day ago

President Trump is welcome in London - May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is welcome in London and has accepted an invitation to visit, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday, after Trump cancelled a trip to Britain scheduled for next month to open a new embassy.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May wait at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. REUTERS/John MACDOUGALL/Pool/File Photo

“The invitation has been extended and accepted,” the spokesman said, adding that no date had been confirmed for the visit. “The U.S. is one of our oldest and most valued allies and our strong and deep partnership will endure.”

Reporting By David Milliken. Writing by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
