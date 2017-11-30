FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump fires back at PM May - 'Don't focus on me'
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Photos of the week
November 30, 2017 / 12:59 AM / a day ago

Trump fires back at PM May - 'Don't focus on me'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain.

“Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted.

The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walshain

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
