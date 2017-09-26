FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. President Trump says 'not distracted' by NFL protests
September 26, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 23 days ago

U.S. President Trump says 'not distracted' by NFL protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticisms of National Football League players kneeling in protest during the national anthem have not distracted him from other concerns, he told journalists on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t preoccupied with the NFL. I was ashamed of what was taking place because to me, that was a very important moment,” Trump said, adding later, “I have plenty of time on my hands. All I do is work.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

